Edinburgh property: Truly stunning Georgian 3-bedroom corner apartment, generously sized and filled with elegant period details

Light, spacious and elegant, this superb apartment has a traditional yet contemporary interior and offers plenty of flexible living space, with the welcoming hall an excellent introduction to the style and character of the property with its high ceiling, decorative cornice and hardwood floor, indeed, it could easily be used as a dining hall.

The rest of the accommodation comprises bow ended drawing room, sitting/dining room, stylish and practical bespoke dining kitchen, two exceptionally spacious double bedrooms, single bedroom or home office, family bathroom, and a contemporary shower room.

Additional benefits include gas central heating and a secure door entry system, while a shared garden is located to the rear of the building and permit parking is available immediately adjacent.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £620,000, more details can be found HERE.

