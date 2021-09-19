Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Truly stunning modern 6-bedroom detached house with showstopping kitchen

A superb and contemporary detached house with private gardens and double garage, located in the popular semi-rural area of Balerno, a few miles south west of the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 4:38 pm

Situated on a substantial plot in a quiet street, the property, which has been altered and extended, benefits from a delightful, leafy outlook to the front and rear.

Internally, the accommodation is bright, spacious and generously proportioned and comprises sitting room, open plan kitchen / dining / family room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms (one with en-suite), family bathroom, utility room, and downstairs WC.

Externally, there is a spacious double garage with additional workshop area and driveway to the front, while the superbly presented, mature and sunny garden grounds to both the front and rear include areas of lawn and patio.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £650,000, more details can be found HERE.

Cherry Tree Park, Balerno

Hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Cherry Tree Park, Balerno

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Cherry Tree Park, Balerno

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Cherry Tree Park, Balerno

Dining room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

