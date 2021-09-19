Edinburgh property: Truly stunning modern 6-bedroom detached house with showstopping kitchen

Situated on a substantial plot in a quiet street, the property, which has been altered and extended, benefits from a delightful, leafy outlook to the front and rear.

Internally, the accommodation is bright, spacious and generously proportioned and comprises sitting room, open plan kitchen / dining / family room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms (one with en-suite), family bathroom, utility room, and downstairs WC.

Externally, there is a spacious double garage with additional workshop area and driveway to the front, while the superbly presented, mature and sunny garden grounds to both the front and rear include areas of lawn and patio.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £650,000, more details can be found HERE.

