Edinburgh property: Two-bed Leith haven enhanced by proximity to new tram stop

Buyers looking for a flat with excellent transport links should look no further than this stylish two-bedroom flat in Leith, which is just a stone’s throw away from the new Newhaven tram stop which will open next month.

By Special Reports
Published 18th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The new-build property is entered via an entrance hall with plenty of storage provision; a bright open-plan living-dining room which has access to a private balcony; a chic Shaker-style kitchen with an island, and two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes while the main bedroom comes with an ensuite shower room.

The flat also has a modern bathroom with shower, as well as access to a communal decking area, and the added benefit of a residents’ car park.

Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6BP. Offers over £300,000. Marketed by Deans Properties

Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, EdinburghFlat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh
Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, EdinburghFlat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh
Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, EdinburghFlat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh
