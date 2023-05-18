Edinburgh property: Two-bed Leith haven enhanced by proximity to new tram stop
Buyers looking for a flat with excellent transport links should look no further than this stylish two-bedroom flat in Leith, which is just a stone’s throw away from the new Newhaven tram stop which will open next month.
The new-build property is entered via an entrance hall with plenty of storage provision; a bright open-plan living-dining room which has access to a private balcony; a chic Shaker-style kitchen with an island, and two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes while the main bedroom comes with an ensuite shower room.
The flat also has a modern bathroom with shower, as well as access to a communal decking area, and the added benefit of a residents’ car park.
Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6BP. Offers over £300,000. Marketed by Deans Properties