Our Edinburgh property of the week is a ‘light and tastefully finished’ villa

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a “beautifully presented”, two-bedroom, traditional stone-built villa with a private garden.

Currently on the market at offers over £250,000, 56 Main Street, Ratho, forms part of a “charming” period terrace, close to the airport. The property has an entrance hall, living/dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms, and one bathroom.

Selling agent Mov8 Real Estate, said: “This property is light and tastefully finished throughout, with a quality integrated kitchen, contemporary flooring and lighting, and sash and case windows. In addition, there is good storage including a floored attic space, iron radiators, and gas central heating, with a new boiler installed this year. To the rear is a secluded and enclosed garden with wooden decking, lawn and a store shed.

“The hall offers space for outerwear and includes a built-in under-stair store cupboard and modern flooring which continues into both public rooms. Rear-facing is a good-sized lounge and dining room, featuring a patio door to the garden and a central pendant light fitting.

“To the front is a stylish kitchen with quartz worktops, a Belfast-style ceramic sink; and an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer, fridge/freezer, oven, microwave combi-oven, and a five-ring gas hob with a canopy above. On the first floor, bedroom one is set to the front with two built-in stores. Bedroom two is rear-facing, plain coving and a central light fitting. The bright bathroom is fitted with a traditional style suite, including a shower fitting for over the bath and tiled splash walls.”

To view this property, call 131 253 2982.

1. Exterior 56 Main Street forms part of a charming period terrace, located in the desirable village of Ratho, west of Edinburgh city centre. Photo: sub Photo Sales

2. Back garden To the rear is a secluded and enclosed garden with wooden decking, lawn and a store shed. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3. Light and spacious hall This property in Ratho is light and tastefully finished throughout. Photo: sub Photo Sales

4. Kitchen To the front is a stylish kitchen with quartz worktops, a Belfast-style ceramic sink; and an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer, fridge/freezer, oven, microwave combi oven, and a 5-ring gas hob with a canopy above. Photo: sub Photo Sales