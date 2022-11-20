Scooby the terrier cross is hoping for a second chance and a new forever home. Currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder, this handsome chap is very active and enjoys going on adventures, according to the rescue centre. At eight-years-old, Scooby prefers walking in quiet areas where he is unlikely to meet other dogs and can explore in peace. He particularly loves calm woodland walks where he can explore and investigate new smells.

Scooby also enjoys pottering around the garden and playing with his favourite toys. He is a very clever boy and enjoys showing off his tricks in exchange for treats. After a busy day of fun, he loves nothing more than burrowing in his blankets for a snooze, happy knowing that his favourite people are nearby.

Scooby is an independent dog who enjoys having his own space. He is looking for a rural home where he can escape the noise and bustle of busy urban life. Scooby is looking for patient owners who have experience with terrier breeds and would like to meet him a few times before going home. Once he has built a trusting relationship, he enjoys having fun with those closest to him.

Scooby is currently staying at Dogs Trust West Calder