Edinburgh’s George Street is set to welcome a hospitality newcomer later this year, as RÌGH Properties has announced the arrival of its new luxury development – RÌGH Residences.

Comprising 27 serviced apartments ranging in scale from "cosy” studios to “spectacular” penthouses, the property brings together the “opulence of a high-end hotel with the flexibility of self-catering accommodation”, according to RIGH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed with an eye for detail and design, from December guests can look forward to an experience which can be tailored to suit their every need. Not only will the apartments benefit from sleek design-led interiors, but many of them can be interconnected to allow for larger group bookings and to accommodate guests looking for extra space. Whilst apartments on the first through to the fourth floors include original fixtures and fittings, the fifth floor will have a much more modernist feel thanks to its custom-built set of penthouse apartments. The specialist glass construction has been created with the intention to show off the unbeatable views of Edinburgh from the city centre building.

One of the luxury apartments planned for RÌGH Residences at George Street, Edinburgh, due to open in December 2023.

Speaking about the development, RÌGH’s general manager David Grieve said: “Our whole team is so looking forward to welcoming our first guests later this year. RÌGH Residences will bring a truly unique approach to luxury accommodation in the very heart of the Scottish capital.

“We recognize that guests are now looking for an experience fully tailored to their needs, and we have designed a concept which truly reflects this. Each of the apartments have state of the art room management technology which includes climate control and Sky TV to allow for guests to make the most of their stays, and each of the apartments will be furnished with a fully equipped kitchenette giving flexibility, and have plenty of room to relax and unwind. There will also be pet-friendly apartments available, a comfortable lounge space and we have partnered with some of our favourite local businesses so that our guests can enjoy the best of the capital.”

The development is the largest-scale project for RÌGH Properties, which currently operates a number of luxury self-catering apartments in the centre of Edinburgh.

RÍGH Properties has announced that it will be opening new luxury serviced apartments in the heart of Edinburgh's George Street.

An artist's impression of one of the rooms.