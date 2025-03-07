This substantial property at 21 Spring Gardens is spread over three floors, while the large rear garden is fully enclosed making family friendly and has a spacious patio ideal for a number of uses/garden furniture, as well as two sheds.
This much-loved family home retains many original features including working shutters and two working wood burning stoves.
Spring Gardens is in the popular Holyrood/Abbeyhill area, meaning one of the standout features of this property is its easy access to outdoor spaces, with Holyrood Park and Arthur's Seat just a stone's throw away.
