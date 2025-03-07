Edinburgh six-bedroom spacious period property with many original features situated next to Holyrood Park

By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

This six-bedroom spacious period property with many original features, situated next to Holyrood Park, is available for offers over £799,000.

This substantial property at 21 Spring Gardens is spread over three floors, while the large rear garden is fully enclosed making family friendly and has a spacious patio ideal for a number of uses/garden furniture, as well as two sheds.

This much-loved family home retains many original features including working shutters and two working wood burning stoves.

Spring Gardens is in the popular Holyrood/Abbeyhill area, meaning one of the standout features of this property is its easy access to outdoor spaces, with Holyrood Park and Arthur's Seat just a stone's throw away.

This substantial property is spread over three floors and has a driveway which provides off-street parking and an electric vehicle charger.

1. 21 Spring Gardens, Edinburgh

This substantial property is spread over three floors and has a driveway which provides off-street parking and an electric vehicle charger. | RD Legal Photo: ESPC

The Holyrood property's large living room comes with a charming wood-burning stove.

2. Living room

The Holyrood property's large living room comes with a charming wood-burning stove. | RD Legal Photo: ESPC

The open plan kitchen/dining room comes with an additional seating area.

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen/dining room comes with an additional seating area. | RD Legal Photo: ESPC

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room and access to the rear garden and shed.

4. Utility room

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room and access to the rear garden and shed. | RD Legal Photo: ESPC

