This substantial property at 21 Spring Gardens is spread over three floors, while the large rear garden is fully enclosed making family friendly and has a spacious patio ideal for a number of uses/garden furniture, as well as two sheds.

This much-loved family home retains many original features including working shutters and two working wood burning stoves.

Spring Gardens is in the popular Holyrood/Abbeyhill area, meaning one of the standout features of this property is its easy access to outdoor spaces, with Holyrood Park and Arthur's Seat just a stone's throw away.

21 Spring Gardens, Edinburgh This substantial property is spread over three floors and has a driveway which provides off-street parking and an electric vehicle charger.

Living room The Holyrood property's large living room comes with a charming wood-burning stove.

Kitchen The open plan kitchen/dining room comes with an additional seating area.

Utility room Off the kitchen is a separate utility room and access to the rear garden and shed.