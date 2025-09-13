The attractive and spacious detached bungalow at 33 Craigleith Drive is situated in the highly desirable Ravelston area, and located within easy reach of the city centre.
The property is in good order throughout and provides spacious and flexible family accommodation, although it would now benefit from a degree of modernisation and upgrading. The house benefits from both gas central heating and partial double glazing.
Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.
A driveway provides off-street parking for two or three cars and leads to a large single garage with up and over door, power and light. The front garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lovely array of established plants and shrubs.
The south-west facing rear garden enjoys plenty of sunshine on sunny days and is fully enclosed, and features a large lawn bordered by a wide range of plants, shrubs and trees, as well as a a patio and a shed.
For viewings, call Connell & Connell on 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.