The attractive and spacious detached bungalow at 33 Craigleith Drive is situated in the highly desirable Ravelston area, and located within easy reach of the city centre.

The property is in good order throughout and provides spacious and flexible family accommodation, although it would now benefit from a degree of modernisation and upgrading. The house benefits from both gas central heating and partial double glazing.

A driveway provides off-street parking for two or three cars and leads to a large single garage with up and over door, power and light. The front garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lovely array of established plants and shrubs.

The south-west facing rear garden enjoys plenty of sunshine on sunny days and is fully enclosed, and features a large lawn bordered by a wide range of plants, shrubs and trees, as well as a a patio and a shed.

For viewings, call Connell & Connell on 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.

The fitted dining kitchen with matching wall and base units. Integrated gas hob, electric oven, grill and microwave. There is also an integrated dishwasher and a washing machine, as well as ample work surfaces with sink with drainer and tiled splash back, and a door to the garden.