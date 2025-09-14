Edinburgh traditional four bedroom semi-detached house in sought-after area of Joppa

By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

This traditional Edinburgh four bedroom semi-detached house, in the sought-after area of Joppa, is currently available for offers over £850,000.

The property at 2 Ashton Villas is a generously proportioned, traditional four bedroom semi-detached house, situated in the highly sought-after Joppa area.

Highlights include a sizeable living room with bay window allowing natural daylight to flood in, a well-equipped kitchen, a family room with feature fireplace, and a bright garden room.

There is also a low maintenance front garden with drive way and an enclosed rear garden mostly laid to lawn with mature shrubs.

The Joppa property also enjoys excellent local amenities and great transport links.

For viewings, call Annan on 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

This Joppa property's low maintenance front garden with drive way.

1. 2 Ashton Villas

This Joppa property's low maintenance front garden with drive way. | Annan Photo: ESPC

The sizeable living room with bay window allowing natural daylight to flood in, beautiful ornate ceiling rose and cornicing, feature fireplace.

2. Living room

The sizeable living room with bay window allowing natural daylight to flood in, beautiful ornate ceiling rose and cornicing, feature fireplace. | Annan Photo: ESPC

The bright garden room with patio doors out to the sunny rear garden.

3. Garden room

The bright garden room with patio doors out to the sunny rear garden. | Annan Photo: ESPC

The enclosed rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with mature shrubs.

4. Garden

The enclosed rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with mature shrubs. | Annan Photo: ESPC

