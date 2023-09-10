The flat is currently the cheapest property for sale in Edinburgh according to Rightmove.

Property developers looking for a new challenge have the chance to snap up the cheapest flat for sale in Edinburgh, which is in need of major refurbishment work.

Flat 3/3 at 164 Great Junction Street in Leith has been left in a shocking state but experts say that, with a bit of TLC from the right person, it has a lot of potential. The flat is due to go on auction at Glasgow’s Radisson RED Hotel on Wednesday, September 13 at a guide price of just £59,500. It is being sold by Auction House Scotland and anyone interested is able to attend an open viewing at 12pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “This apartment is ideal for those who aren’t afraid of getting stuck into a renovation project. The property has a huge amount of potential - other one-bedroom flats on the street have sold for upwards of £169,000, whilst other flats in Leith are currently renting for around £900 per calendar month.”

For more information, visit the Auction House Scotland website.

Cheapest flat to go on auction A look inside the one-bedroom flat which is currently the cheapest flat for sale in Edinburgh, according to Rightmove.

Great Junction Street The flat is located in Leith's Great Junction Street which is a short walk from many bars, cafes and restaurants as well as Leith Links.

Third floor flat The flat is on the third floor of a traditional tenement block in Edinburgh's Great Junction Street.

Bathroom The flat has one bathroom as well as a bedroom, an open plan kitchen and living area and an entrance hall.