The most expensive property currently on the market in Edinburgh is this stunning and luxurious eight bedroom home in Murrayfield, available for £5 million. Innerwick House at Ellersly Road is a Georgian property with seven bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a separate three-bedroom cottage. The west wing was redeveloped in the late 1990s, “synthesising flow, space and light”, retaining the detailed majesty of the original design. To view this property, call 020 4586 7133.
1. Innerwick House
Considered Edinburgh’s finest private home this highly prized Georgian mansion is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and arguably the very best family home in Edinburgh. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty
2. Kitchen
The large bright, luxury kitchen is the perfect space to cook up a storm. Photo: Chris Sutherland
3. Luxury bathroom
This bathroom is fit for royalty, an elegant space to relax in with a nice bath. Photo: Chris Sutherland
4. Cottage
Across the grounds lies the charming Old Coach House – a three-bedroom cottage with harmonious living spaces and characterful bedrooms; it is a house that surprises and delights. Whether used as additional accommodation or as a home office, the combination of a substantial family home together with a separate Coach House on a single plot is truly unique. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty