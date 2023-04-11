The most expensive property currently on the market in Edinburgh is this stunning and luxurious eight bedroom home in Murrayfield, available for £5 million. Innerwick House at Ellersly Road is a Georgian property with seven bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a separate three-bedroom cottage. The west wing was redeveloped in the late 1990s, “synthesising flow, space and light”, retaining the detailed majesty of the original design. To view this property, call 020 4586 7133.