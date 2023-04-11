News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's most expensive property: £5 million eight bedroom home with cottage on market in Murrayfield

Murrayfield home the most expensive property currently for sale in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

The most expensive property currently on the market in Edinburgh is this stunning and luxurious eight bedroom home in Murrayfield, available for £5 million. Innerwick House at Ellersly Road is a Georgian property with seven bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a separate three-bedroom cottage. The west wing was redeveloped in the late 1990s, “synthesising flow, space and light”, retaining the detailed majesty of the original design. To view this property, call 020 4586 7133.

Considered Edinburgh’s finest private home this highly prized Georgian mansion is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and arguably the very best family home in Edinburgh.

1. Innerwick House

Considered Edinburgh's finest private home this highly prized Georgian mansion is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and arguably the very best family home in Edinburgh.

The large bright, luxury kitchen is the perfect space to cook up a storm.

2. Kitchen

The large bright, luxury kitchen is the perfect space to cook up a storm. Photo: Chris Sutherland

This bathroom is fit for royalty, an elegant space to relax in with a nice bath.

3. Luxury bathroom

This bathroom is fit for royalty, an elegant space to relax in with a nice bath. Photo: Chris Sutherland

Across the grounds lies the charming Old Coach House – a three-bedroom cottage with harmonious living spaces and characterful bedrooms; it is a house that surprises and delights. Whether used as additional accommodation or as a home office, the combination of a substantial family home together with a separate Coach House on a single plot is truly unique.

4. Cottage

Across the grounds lies the charming Old Coach House – a three-bedroom cottage with harmonious living spaces and characterful bedrooms; it is a house that surprises and delights. Whether used as additional accommodation or as a home office, the combination of a substantial family home together with a separate Coach House on a single plot is truly unique. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

