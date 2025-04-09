Edinburgh's nine most up and coming areas to live including Broughton and Lochend

2 . Hillside

Property sales in this area have increased by 65 per cent in the last 12 months, and the average selling price has increased by seven per cent over the last 12 months to £333,330 Commenting on this area at the top of Leith, off London Road, Kimberley said: "Hillside benefits from it’s close proximity to Leith Walk and the buzz of great bars, restaurants and independent shops. The area is in demand as sales in the area were up 65 per cent and we’ve also seen property prices in the area increase by seven per cent over the last 12 months. This demand has also led to more competition than elsewhere in the city – one in three properties in Hillside went to a closing date over the last 12 months." | ©Ines Gennuso - Square Foot