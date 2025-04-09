Edinburgh's nine most up and coming areas to live including Broughton and Lochend

Looking at property price rises and increased sales by Edinburgh area, along with selling times and most popular property types, we’ve worked with local property experts ESPC to seek out the most up and coming areas to live in the city.
Check out our gallery below to see where the hottest Edinburgh areas are when it comes to property, with the marketing manager from the ESPC commenting on each of the nine areas we picked out.
1. Gorgie
Property sales in this area have increased by 12 per cent in the last 12 months, while the most popular property type in this area was a one-bedroom flat.
ESPC marketing manager Kimberley Smith said: "Gorgie is a great place for first-time buyers especially because the average
selling price there is £169,850 – around £100k lower than the rest of the city. It’s slightly further out of the city centre than Dalry but has great transport links across the city. The most
popular property type is a one-bedroom flat which could suggest that more solo buyers are heading here for the affordable prices and larger volume of smaller homes." | Google Maps
2. Hillside
Property sales in this area have increased by 65 per cent in the last 12 months, and the average selling price has increased by seven per cent over the last 12 months to £333,330
Commenting on this area at the top of Leith, off London Road, Kimberley said: "Hillside benefits from it’s close proximity to Leith Walk and the buzz of great bars, restaurants and independent shops. The area is in demand as sales in the area
were up 65 per cent and we’ve also seen property prices in the area increase by seven per cent over the last 12 months. This demand has also led to more competition than elsewhere in the city – one in three properties in Hillside went to a closing date over the last 12 months." | ©Ines Gennuso - Square Foot
3. Liberton
Property sales in this area have increased by 38.7 per cent in the last 12 months, while the average selling price increased by 0.7 per cent in the last 12 months. The most popular property type in this area was a three-bedroom house.
Kimberley said: "Liberton is becoming more and more popular for 'second steppers' – those on the hunt for something slightly bigger than what they bought as a first-time buyer. The most popular property type in Liberton is a three-bedroom house and since it’s slightly further away from the city centre, it offers buyers the chance to get a little more for their money, usually with some outdoor space." | Google Street View
4. Lochend
Property sales in this area have increased by 65 per cent in the last 12 months, with buyers paying an average of 3.8 per cent over the Home Report valuation compared to the city-wide average of two per cent. And the most popular property type in this area was a two-bedroom flat.
Kimberley said: "Many more buyers are looking to Lochend for their next home purchase. Sales in the neighbourhood were up 65 per cent. This is likely due to the popularity of nearby Leith. It’s just a short distance from popular areas like Leith, Abbeyhill and Easter Road which makes it a great location for buyers looking to get the lifestyle of these nearby areas for a more affordable price tag." | Google
