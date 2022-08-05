Elegant and stylish 3-bedroom first floor flat in exclusive location within historic conservation area

Approached via a secure entrance and an impressive communal hallway and stairwell, the spacious and beautifully presented accommodation comprises hall with built-in storage, living room with bay window and period details, semi open-plan dining room and breakfasting kitchen, principal bedroom with bay window, built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom, single bedroom/home office, and a modern shower room.

Externally, the flat’s owner benefits from access to the adjacent Rothesay Terrace Gardens (subject to a fee), and there is an allocated parking space at the rear of the property.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £695,000, more details can be found HERE.

