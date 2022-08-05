Front of building.

Elegant and stylish 3-bedroom first floor flat in exclusive location within historic conservation area

Forming part of a handsome B-listed building in the exclusive West End, this first floor flat has a wealth of original features but is well suited to modern living.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 5th August 2022, 2:00 pm

Approached via a secure entrance and an impressive communal hallway and stairwell, the spacious and beautifully presented accommodation comprises hall with built-in storage, living room with bay window and period details, semi open-plan dining room and breakfasting kitchen, principal bedroom with bay window, built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom, single bedroom/home office, and a modern shower room.

Externally, the flat’s owner benefits from access to the adjacent Rothesay Terrace Gardens (subject to a fee), and there is an allocated parking space at the rear of the property.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £695,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Rothesay Terrace, West End

Communal entrance hall and stairwell.

2. Rothesay Terrace, West End

Hall.

3. Rothesay Terrace, West End

Living room.

4. Rothesay Terrace, West End

Living room.

