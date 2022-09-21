Elegant Corstorphine address affords flexible family living
4 Corstorphine House Terrace, EH12 7AE. Offers over £430,000. Marketed by Aberdein Considine
This beautiful mid-terraced family home with private gardens is quietly located within the popular Corstorphine area of West Edinburgh, close to a range of excellent amenities and commuter links.
The house retains period features, including decorative cornicing, a feature fireplace, picture rail, stripped floorboards, and alcove shelving.
The ground floor consists of a welcoming entrance hall, a bright lounge with bay window, and a family room with a log burner.
Its modern kitchen is open-plan to a sun room.
A carpeted staircase provides access to the home’s upper floor, which has an abundance of natural daylight from a feature cupola.
There are two excellent-sized double bedrooms on this level, and a well-proportioned third bedroom is located to the front of the property.
The main bedroom has a lovely bay window, while the sunny rear bedroom has a feature fireplace and mantelpiece.
There is a mezzanine-level bathroom, which has a modern white three-piece suite with a roll-top bath and rainfall shower.