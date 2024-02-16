Located inside an A-listed Georgian terrace in Hillside, this elegant duplex apartment is a real showstopper, and is currently available for offers over £600,000.
The three-bedroom property at 2F1, 1 Windsor Street is perfectly positioned in the heart of Edinburgh with views towards Calton Hill and provides elegant living space that has retained all of the character, charm, and period features that Edinburgh’s New Town is rightly famous for.
Internally, the property is presented in excellent condition and accommodation includes three double bedrooms, a study, and a bathroom on the upper level, two public rooms, and a stunning modern kitchen on the entry level. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263.
1. 2F1, 1 Windsor Street, Hillside
McEwan Fraser is delighted to present this magnificent three-bedroom duplex apartment in an A-listed Georgian terrace. The entertaining space is focused on a spacious living room that enjoys abundant natural light that arrives through two elegant sash and case windows which are flanked by working shutters. Photo: McEwan Fraser
2. Living room
The living room has retained many original features including an ornate cornice and striking fireplace which creates a wonderful focal point. There is plenty of space for different furniture arrangements which will give a new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. Photo: McEwan Fraser
3. Dining room
The elegant dining room is adjacent to the living room and boasts curved walls that are such a sought-after quirk of the architecture in the New Town. The room has two large sash and case windows that overlook London Road and have views toward the city centre. There is ample space for a large dining table and supporting furniture. Photo: McEwan Fraser
4. Kitchen
The generous galley-style kitchen enjoys views of Calton Hill. The kitchen has a generous range of base and wall-mounted units that are set against a tiled splashback. The kitchen offers plenty of prep and storage space and there is a range of NEFF integrated appliances. Photo: McEwan Fraser