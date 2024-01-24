News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom Victorian villa in Sciennes packed with historic detail and potential

Charming Edinburgh Victorian villa for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT

This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes is a spectacular family home, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, currently for sale at offers over £840,000.

Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential (subject to local authority consents).

To view this property, email: [email protected].

37 Sciennes Road is a charming, generously proportioned four-bedroom Victorian semi-detached villa, offering flexible accommodation with private south-facing rear garden, driveway, garage, and views towards Arthurs Seat.

37 Sciennes Road

37 Sciennes Road is a charming, generously proportioned four-bedroom Victorian semi-detached villa, offering flexible accommodation with private south-facing rear garden, driveway, garage, and views towards Arthurs Seat.

The property's elegant living room with gas fireplace and surround.

Living room

The property's elegant living room with gas fireplace and surround.

The fitted kitchen with wall and base units and appliances including an AGA.

Kitchen

The fitted kitchen with wall and base units and appliances including an AGA.

The home includes well-maintained private front, side, and rear gardens, with the enclosed south-facing rear garden mainly laid to lawn with patio area and mature borders. There is also a driveway and a garage.

Garden

The home includes well-maintained private front, side, and rear gardens, with the enclosed south-facing rear garden mainly laid to lawn with patio area and mature borders. There is also a driveway and a garage.

