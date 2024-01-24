Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom Victorian villa in Sciennes packed with historic detail and potential
Charming Edinburgh Victorian villa for sale
This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes is a spectacular family home, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, currently for sale at offers over £840,000.
Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential (subject to local authority consents).
To view this property, email: [email protected].