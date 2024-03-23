This elegant Georgian main door three-bedroom apartment located in the heart of the New Town is currently available for offers over £950,000.
This fabulous property at 18 Scotland Street benefits from many original details such as working shutters, fantastic cornices and glorious ceiling plasterwork. A garage on West Scotland Street Lane is also available by separate negotiation.
Gas central heating is included, while, metered and permit parking is available on Scotland Street and the surrounding area. Standard fixtures and fittings are included in the sale, and whilst believed to be in reasonable working order, are strictly “sold as seen”. The integrated dishwasher, American style fridge freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer are all included in the price.
To view this property, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book an appointment online.
