This elegant Georgian main door three-bedroom apartment located in the heart of the New Town is currently available for offers over £950,000.

This fabulous property at 18 Scotland Street benefits from many original details such as working shutters, fantastic cornices and glorious ceiling plasterwork. A garage on West Scotland Street Lane is also available by separate negotiation.

Gas central heating is included, while, metered and permit parking is available on Scotland Street and the surrounding area. Standard fixtures and fittings are included in the sale, and whilst believed to be in reasonable working order, are strictly “sold as seen”. The integrated dishwasher, American style fridge freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer are all included in the price.

To view this property, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book an appointment online.

1 . Lounge The elegant lounge with fine period details such as working shutters, detailed cornice and central ceiling rose. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

2 . 18 Scotland Street 18 Scotland Street is a substantial and immaculate main-door flat forming part of an elegant Georgian terrace in Edinburgh’s historic New Town. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The generously proportioned dining kitchen with a range of floor standing and wall mounted units. Also included in the property is a handy utility room and a clothes pulley. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

4 . Family room/ bedroom 1 This double bedroom 1 / family room also comes with working shutters, detailed cornicing and a central ceiling rose. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales