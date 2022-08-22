Enjoy island living with Dandara - new showhome launching in Kirkliston this weekend
House hunters will have a chance to experience a taste of island living at the launch of Dandara’s new Arran show home at Foxhall Gait in Kirkliston this weekend.
Visitors during the show home launch weekend will be in with a chance of winning a luxury deluxe hamper filled with treats from the Scottish island which lends the show home its name.
Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are really looking forward to unveiling the brand new show home at Foxhall Gait and hope that lots of people will come along and look around.
" We are very proud of our new Island Range and we are sure that it will be a popular choice with homebuyers in Kirkliston.
“Along with our helpful sales teams, we will have a local estate agent and an independent financial advisor available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have about selling their existing home and current mortgage options available to them.”
For more information, go to: www.dandara.com/foxhall-gait or call 0131 341 3610.