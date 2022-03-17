ESPC relaunches free ‘Ask the Experts’ drop-in advice service for home buyers and sellers

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC.

The much-lauded service will be held in person at ESPC’s flagship property information centre on the capital’s George Street, on Wednesdays and Saturdays each week.

The ‘Ask the Experts’ drop-in offers home buyers and sellers access to free advice from property experts from the portal’s 150-plus member firms.

No question is too small; if there’s a property predicament that needs solving, the on-hand expert will be happy to offer insights and advice to help buyers and sellers take their next steps, whether it’s their first time buying or they just need a helping hand on buying and selling in the current climate.

After relaunching in February, ESPC’s ‘Ask the Experts’ return has proven popular, with dozens of Edinburgh’s buyers and sellers already making the most of having free, impartial expert advice to guide them on their property journey.

Solicitor estate agents from ESPC’s member firms, including Jardine Phillips, Fraser Brooks & Co, Boyd Legal and Clancys have all already hosted drop-in sessions at the property information centre, with two sessions available each week.

The drop-in service is available on Wednesdays from 12-2pm, and Saturdays from 11am-2pm, offering plenty of opportunity for those with a query to pop into the ESPC HQ and get the answers they’re searching for.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “We are delighted to be able to relaunch our popular ‘Ask the Experts’ drop-in service, offering free face-to-face appointments with buyers and sellers when they need us most. After almost two years away, and at a time when the property market may be daunting for many, we know that this is a service that our customers find extremely helpful, and we are so pleased to be able to offer them access to free, no-obligation advice, in a friendly, safe and familiar setting.

"Whether it’s from first-time buyers or seasoned sellers, there’s always a question that our member firms can help with, so we encourage those thinking of taking their next steps in the property market to make the most of the service, and remember to drop-in on Wednesdays and Saturdays to speak to one of our fantastic property experts, or call our property information centre to access free over-the-phone advice.”

The ‘Ask the Experts’ service is just one of the ways that ESPC offers free expert advice to property buyers and sellers. There are also regular webinars and virtual events, offering up-to-the-minute insights on hot property topics from local area market reports to buy-to-let investments, as well as free phone appointments on-demand, available by calling the ESPC property information centre on 0131 624 8000.