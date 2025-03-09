Three and four-bedroom houses were clearly in exceptional demand with property seekers, with all but one of the top 10 homes being houses of this size, ranging from detached bungalows to quaint cottages.

Prices ranged from £225,000 to £795,000, resulting in an average price of £371,400. Six of the top 10 sat within the £225,000 to £350,000 price bracket, reflecting high demand for first-time buyers and young families seeking starter homes.

In terms of location, the capital once again made a significant number of the top 10. Five homes were featured in Edinburgh, a couple of properties made the list in West Fife & Kinross, and East Lothian, Midlothian and the Scottish Borders made the top 10 with a single property each.

Click here to sign up 👇

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The data clearly reflects the sustained demand for three- and four- bedroom homes, particularly within the £225,000 to £350,000 price range, where first-time buyers and young families are actively searching for their next home.

“Edinburgh remains a key player in the market, with half of the top-viewed homes located in the capital, but it’s also encouraging to see continued interest in areas like West Fife, Kinross, and the Scottish Borders. The fact that six of these highly sought-after homes have already gone under offer demonstrates steady buyer confidence.”

“Additionally, nine of the 10 properties were marketed with an ‘offers over’ strategy, further signalling the strength of the local property market. We anticipate that this positive momentum will continue as we head into the spring months.”

1 . A beautiful blend of classic and contemporary in popular Trinity Taking top spot in this month’s list of most viewed homes, this beautifully presented two-bedroom ground floor flat boasts elegant period features, stylish décor and generous proportions. Located on the sought-after Chancelot Terrace in Trinity, this striking property is ideally situated for quick trips into Edinburgh city centre, whether on foot or by bus. This delightful flat offers a perfect mix of contemporary comfort and classic charm in a sought-after location. This property at 10/1 Chancelot Terrace is currently available at a fixed price of £290,000. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Stylish family home with immaculate interiors This immaculately presented three-bedroom detached home in Midlothian boasts a bespoke Scandinavian- inspired design. Set on a secure, enclosed plot in the picturesque conservation village of Roslin, the property has been fully renovated to a high standard with contemporary décor and abundant natural light. Brought to market in turn-key condition, 31c Manse Road would make an idyllic first family home, and it’s easy to see why so many buyers have been captivated by it. The property is currently under offer having been available for offers over £395,000. | Mov8 Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Charming cottage ideal for quaint village living A charming three-bedroom semi-detached cottage, the third most-viewed home on the list enjoys a peaceful setting in the sought-after village of East Linton. Exquisitely presented with neutral décor and a newly fitted kitchen, the property provides easy access to stunning coastlines and countryside, and has much to offer buyers seeking a forever family home in a blissful rural setting. This property at 3 Distillery Wynd is still available for offers over £250,000. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . A lovely, detached bungalow with picturesque rural vistas Offering space in abundance and a peaceful, rural setting overlooking fields in the Scottish Borders, it’s easy to see why this characterful four-bedroom detached bungalow was snapped up last month. It is ideal for those seeking a quieter lifestyle while maintaining excellent links to Edinburgh. Set on a generous corner plot, the property has certainly been popular with buyers since its arrival onto the market, as it offers great potential as a forever family home. Having been available for offers over £350,000, 12 Hoprig Park, Cockburnspath, is currently under offer. | Hastings Photo: ESPC Photo Sales