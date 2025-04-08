ESPC's top 10 most popular properties in March in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife

The 10 properties on the latest monthly list of most viewed homes, which collectively amassed over 104,000 views in March, highlighted the strong market demand for houses over flats. Nine of the properties on the list were houses, with the tenth being a two-bedroom first floor flat.

The data also indicated a preference for homes with greater long-term potential rather than traditional first-time buyer options, with seven of the properties featuring three or more bedrooms.

Indicating a wide breadth of buyers’ budgets in the market, prices ranged from £230,000 to £875,000, with an overall average of £445,500. Only three properties were priced under £250,000, reflecting less of a demand for first-time buyers, and greater activity for house hunters seeking spacious family homes.

The capital was well represented in terms of location, with Edinburgh home to six of the top 10 most viewed homes. Two homes on the list are situated in East Lothian, both of which enjoy lovely settings in the coastal town of Dunbar. A single property each from West Fife and Kinross, and Midlothian make up the top 10.

Click here to sign up 👇

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The latest data from espc.com underscores the continued demand for houses over flats, with nine of the 10 most viewed properties being houses. It’s also clear that buyers are thinking long-term, with the majority of top-viewed homes offering three or more bedrooms - highlighting a shift toward family homes over traditional first-time buyer options.

“Edinburgh remains the focal point of market activity, accounting for six of the top 10 most viewed homes, while East Lothian’s coastal appeal is also drawing significant interest. The range of properties, from £230,000 to £875,000, suggests that buyers across different budget levels are actively engaging with the market.

“With six of these highly sought-after homes already under offer, it’s evident that buyer confidence remains strong. The fact that all 10 properties were marketed as ‘offers over’ further reinforces the strength of the local market as we head into the warmer months.”

1 . Gorgeous Georgian home in popular Portobello The most popular property on espc.com in March 2025 was this impressive Georgian semi-detached house in picturesque Portobello. Occupying a desirable residential location close to the town's bustling High Street and beautiful beach, the spacious five-bedroom family home at 13 West Brighton Crescent offers bright and airy living areas flooded with natural light, aesthetically pleasing interiors and furnishings, and a fully enclosed rear garden with large lawns and an attractive array of plants and flowers. No wonder it’s been catching the eye of so many ESPC househunters! It is still currently available for offers over £875,000. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Charming family home in sought-after Corstorphine Offered to market in true turn-key condition, number two on the latest list of the most viewed properties is this beautiful four-bedroom house in Corstorphine. With immaculate interiors creating a spacious, modern home that’s incredibly light and bright throughout, and proximity to excellent schools, it's highly appealing to buyers looking for a fabulous family home. Nestled in one of the capital's most sought-after locations, it’s clear to see why 42 Roull Road garnered so much attention on espc.com last month. The property is still available for offers over £465,000. | DMD Law Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Sleek and stylish home with exceptional interiors in Danderhall Also catching the eye of thousands of house hunters in March is the third-placed property, a beautifully renovated semi-detached home in Danderhall. This two-bedroom home has been upgraded to an exceptional standard and is offered to market in move-in condition. Boasting a spacious and contemporary design, the property features a thoughtfully extended open-plan kitchen that serves as the centrepiece of the home, and we can see exactly why this exquisite house at 69 Edmonstone Terrace is under offer, having been available for offers over £235,000. | Monarch Legal Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Contemporary detached villa in a desirable Dunfermline suburb A standout home taking fourth spot on the list, 31 Parkneuk Road is a unique contemporary villa in the sought- after Parkneuk area of Dunfermline. With a flexible layout, high-quality finishes, and stylish décor throughout, this four-bedroom property boasts immaculate interiors blessed with natural light. Set within generous garden grounds, it features a pair of decked areas, spacious driveway, and a two-storey detached garage. With excellent local schools and Dunfermline City Centre just a mile away, it’s no surprise this home is attracting serious attention, and is currently under offer, having been available for offers over £390,000. | Stevenson & Marshall Photo: ESPC Photo Sales