Local property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties that were most popular with househunters during February, racking up more than 66,000 online views on espc.com between them.

Interestingly, the most popular properties were an even split when it came to location, with five of the homes located in Edinburgh, and five in East Lothian – with particular interest in homes in Corstorphine and Prestonpans.

Nine of the properties were suited to family living, while just one property was a first-time buyer-friendly one-bedroom flat. And househunters weren’t taking it easy during this typically quieter time for the market, as eight of the 10 homes have already been snapped up, with another property set to join them with a closing date set for today, March 12.

Several of the properties required some substantial upgrades, suggesting that many buyers are looking for a project to put their own stamp on, at a variety of budgets. The most expensive property was a renovation project in sought-after Merchiston, coming in at £840,000, while the lowest-priced property was a glossy one-bedroom flat in Tranent, priced at a purse-friendly £120,000.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “It’s clearly been a very busy market for househunters across Edinburgh and the Lothians, with strong demand in particular for properties in renowned areas of Edinburgh and East Lothian.

"Househunters haven’t been passive in their searching either; the fact that the vast majority of the most popular homes are already under offer shows that buyers are driven and serious in their intention to buy, which is great news for sellers and homeowners thinking about putting their homes on the market in the months to come.

"From this list, we can see that there are plenty of family buyers in the market, and we can expect to continue to experience strong demand for quality family homes, with buyers so keen that they’re competing for an array of renovation projects alongside high-spec, fully finished properties.”

1 . A bright and spacious family home in Barnton The most popular property on espc.com last month was this fantastic family home in the highly sought-after Barnton neighbourhood, at 2 Barnton Park Crescent. Close to excellent schooling and enjoying a prime position on a corner plot, this spacious three-bedroom house is finished to an immaculate standard and clearly appealed to a plethora of family buyers searching for a turn-key home in a renowned area of Edinburgh. Unsurprisingly, there’s been hot competition for this property, which is available at offers over £540,000, with a closing date set for March 12. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

2 . A renovation project packed with potential in North Berwick Second on the list is this two-bedroom detached cottage in ever-popular North Berwick, which presents huge potential for redevelopment or renovation – meaning it’s caught the eye of thousands of househunters feeling inspired! Set in a tranquil position 10 minutes from the town, this south-facing cottage at Cour Cottage, Congalton Gardens could be transformed into a wonderful countryside home. It’s no surprise that this property is already under offer, having been on the market at offers over £160,000. Photo: Paris Steele Property Photo Sales

3 . A duplex flat directly overlooking the River Esk in Musselburgh Completing the top three is this fantastic duplex flat in popular Musselburgh. The flat at The Red House, 115 Millhill occupies the ground and first floor of a distinctive four-storey former townhouse in the town centre, and enjoys unrestricted riverside access, as well as its own private gardens. The property is ideal for family living, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and offers plenty of opportunity to put your own stamp on the interiors. This unusual property has certainly caught the eye of househunters, and for the time being, it’s still available at offers over £365,000. Photo: McKinnon Forbes Photo Sales