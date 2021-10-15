Even the most expensive property in Scotland is unlikely to make much of a dent in the jackpot – with the winner leapfrogging the previous UK lottery winner who scooped £170 million in October 2019.
Whitehouse Terrace, in Edinburgh, was recently revealed to be the most expensive place in Scotland to buy a house with an average property price of £3.4 million.
So, even in this most pricey of streets, the EuroMillions winner would be able to buy 54 houses and have enough change left over to build a couple of extensions.
Here are 7 properties in Scotland that are currently on the market that would make a worthy first purchase for a newly-minted millionaire.
1. Careston
Careston Castle, dating from the 13th century, is the centrepiece of this 1,528 acre estate near Brechin , in Angus. It has six bedrooms, plenty of original features and is surrounded by glorious gardens and parkland. The hefty £11.3 million price tage also includes a number of estate and farmhouse cottages, along with 1.6 miles of salmon and sea trout fishing.
Photo: Savills
2. Brechin Castle
A cool £3 million will buy you one of Scotland's most historic castles on the banks of the River South Esk in the Angus countryside. Parts of Brechin Castle date back to the 13th century and you'll not be short of space - there are eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two gate lodges, three further houses and cottages, and an estate courtyard . It comes with about 70 acres of land, including a stunning walled garden.
Photo: Savills
3. Stobieside House
Sitting on the outskirts of Strathaven in South Lanarkshire, Stobieside House offers Baronial grandeur with beautiful views ober Loudoun Hill and the surrounding countryside. Built in around 1869, the house includes an impressive seven bedrooms, reception hall, a barrel vaulted games room, drawing room, formal dining room, family room, modern luxury fitted kitchen open plan to a living/dining area, home office, arts and crafts studio, gym, utility room, dressing room, five bathrooms/en-suites, and four cloakrooms/WCs.
There's also a large private and enclosed garden, a large garage with workshop and a shed - all for offers over £1.2 million.
Photo: Residence
4. Randolph Cliff
A relatively reasonable £1.25 million could buy you a five story townhouse in Edinburgh’s prestigious New Town. The home on the classic Georgian terrace of Randolph Cliff needs extensive renovations, so a lottery winner could really splash the cash and stamp their own personality on the property. There's well over 5,000 square feet of room to play with (the lower potion was previously used as consulting rooms, with flats above), with large windows giving views over the Dean Valley to the Firth of Forth, including from a recently-added balcony on the top floor. Outside there are landscaped gardens and access to the private Dean Bank Gardens.
Photo: Savills