This family home at 16 Kedslie Place offers over 190m² of living space, including a huge living room, a beautiful conservatory and four good-sized bedrooms, making the house ideal for a multi-generational family.
Further benefits at this property include a beautiful contemporary kitchen-breakfast room, a bathroom, a shower room, an en-suite to the master bedroom, a detached garage, and a south-facing low-maintenance rear garden.
The accommodation is focused on the spectacular living room, which is an extension of the original house, and is large with 45m² of floor space, which will give a new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal living and entertaining space.
1. 16 Kedslie Place, Liberton
This superb four-bedroom detached house is presented to the market in excellent internal order, in an ideal position at the end of a cul-de-sac. The house has a driveway leading to a detached single garage. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The accommodation is focused on a spectacular living room, which is an extension of the original house. Neutrally finished and offering around 45m² of floor space, the living room will give a new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal living and entertaining space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
The low-maintenance rear garden is ideal for someone who is not particularly focused on gardening. The garden is almost perfectly south-facing, and it is a real sun-trap. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC
4. Kitchen
The modern kitchen has a generous range of base and wall-mounted units that are topped with beautiful stone work surfaces that match the integrated breakfast table. There is plenty of prep and storage space alongside a range of integrated appliances that include an induction hob, electric oven and grill, a dishwasher, separate full-sized fridge and freezer, and a wine fridge. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC