This family home at 16 Kedslie Place offers over 190m² of living space, including a huge living room, a beautiful conservatory and four good-sized bedrooms, making the house ideal for a multi-generational family.

Further benefits at this property include a beautiful contemporary kitchen-breakfast room, a bathroom, a shower room, an en-suite to the master bedroom, a detached garage, and a south-facing low-maintenance rear garden.

The accommodation is focused on the spectacular living room, which is an extension of the original house, and is large with 45m² of floor space, which will give a new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal living and entertaining space.