2 . Kitchen/ dining area

The well equipped kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of timber base and wall mounted units, complete with coordinated worktops, splash tiling and a variety of built-in appliances. It open plan to a light-filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and features a dramatic high ceiling with triple Velux type windows and access to a paved seating area in the garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC