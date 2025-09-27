Exceptional Edinburgh five-bedroom detached house for sale in Greenbank

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 04:44 BST

This exceptional Edinburgh five-bedroom detached house is currently up for sale in Greenbank at offers over £725,000.

This exceptionally appealing and well-proportioned detached modern villa at 7 Wester Hill enjoys a picturesque setting on the edge of Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Couse, located in Edinburgh’s desirable Greenbank area.

Quietly tucked away on a leafy cul-de-sac, the property is in excellent decorative order throughout and offers highly flexible accommodation ideally suited to a growing family and those working from home on a regular basis.

Highlights include a light filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house, a generously sized principal bedroom with stylish contemporary en-suite shower room, and a generous west facing garden which has a lovely private feel.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

To the front of the house an extensive monobloc driveway and single garage provide excellent off-street parking/overspill storage. The space features an area of lawn and is bordered by a mature hedgerow, shrubs and small trees.

1. 7 Wester Hill

To the front of the house an extensive monobloc driveway and single garage provide excellent off-street parking/overspill storage. The space features an area of lawn and is bordered by a mature hedgerow, shrubs and small trees. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The well equipped kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of timber base and wall mounted units, complete with coordinated worktops, splash tiling and a variety of built-in appliances. It open plan to a light-filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and features a dramatic high ceiling with triple Velux type windows and access to a paved seating area in the garden.

2. Kitchen/ dining area

The well equipped kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of timber base and wall mounted units, complete with coordinated worktops, splash tiling and a variety of built-in appliances. It open plan to a light-filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and features a dramatic high ceiling with triple Velux type windows and access to a paved seating area in the garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The bright and spacious reception room, with focal wood burner and French doors leading directly out to the rear garden.

3. Reception room

The bright and spacious reception room, with focal wood burner and French doors leading directly out to the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
To the rear of the house is a generous west facing private garden which has a lovely private feel, backing on to Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Course. The garden is fully enclosed/neatly kept and comprises a paved seating space, lawn and a variety of fruit trees and bushes.

4. Garden

To the rear of the house is a generous west facing private garden which has a lovely private feel, backing on to Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Course. The garden is fully enclosed/neatly kept and comprises a paved seating space, lawn and a variety of fruit trees and bushes. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice