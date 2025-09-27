This exceptionally appealing and well-proportioned detached modern villa at 7 Wester Hill enjoys a picturesque setting on the edge of Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Couse, located in Edinburgh’s desirable Greenbank area.
Quietly tucked away on a leafy cul-de-sac, the property is in excellent decorative order throughout and offers highly flexible accommodation ideally suited to a growing family and those working from home on a regular basis.
Highlights include a light filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house, a generously sized principal bedroom with stylish contemporary en-suite shower room, and a generous west facing garden which has a lovely private feel.
1. 7 Wester Hill
To the front of the house an extensive monobloc driveway and single garage provide excellent off-street parking/overspill storage. The space features an area of lawn and is bordered by a mature hedgerow, shrubs and small trees. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen/ dining area
The well equipped kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of timber base and wall mounted units, complete with coordinated worktops, splash tiling and a variety of built-in appliances. It open plan to a light-filled dining/family space which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and features a dramatic high ceiling with triple Velux type windows and access to a paved seating area in the garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Reception room
The bright and spacious reception room, with focal wood burner and French doors leading directly out to the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
To the rear of the house is a generous west facing private garden which has a lovely private feel, backing on to Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Course. The garden is fully enclosed/neatly kept and comprises a paved seating space, lawn and a variety of fruit trees and bushes. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC