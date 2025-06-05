This truly impressive detached family home at 1 Redhall House Drive is set within beautiful, extensive private gardens to the front, side and rear. The property is situated in the highly sought after residential area of Colinton within an exclusive modern development.

The property benefits from a particularly large corner plot with a lovely leafy outlook and a variety of spaces to enjoy al fresco entertaining including a covered seating area with electricity and light. To the side there is a double garage and driveway. The stunning interior is immaculately presented throughout with stylish and spacious accommodation over three levels.

Having northern and southern aspects allows the property to be flooded with natural light which further enhances the spectacular interior that is complemented by quality fixtures and fittings.

All fitted floor coverings, light fittings, blinds, curtains, curtain poles, hob, double oven, microwave, extractor hood, American style fridge/freezer and dishwasher are included in the sale price.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate a property of this calibre. Call VMH Solicitors on 0131 253 2964, or book an appointment online.

1 . 1 Redhall House Drive This exceptional detached family home is surrounded by beautiful gardens, with a double garage and driveway. | VMH Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room There are impressive and versatile reception spaces on the ground level including this good-sized living room. | VMH Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden The property benefits from a particularly large corner plot with a lovely leafy outlook and a variety of spaces to enjoy al fresco entertaining. | VMH Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Summer house The garden also features this covered seating area with electricity and light. | VMH Photo: ESPC Photo Sales