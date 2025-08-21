This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment at 81/2 Kirk Brae is an exceptional residence that forms part of the former St Hilda’s School for Girls - a magnificent C-listed Georgian building with an ashlar façade and Victorian alterations.
The home offers generously proportioned rooms characteristic of the period and it is sympathetically styled in elegant tones that maintain modern desirability. It also has the advantage of a contemporary kitchen and bathroom, as well as private residents’ parking and a manicured communal garden.
Situated in the heart of Liberton, this exclusive property has a highly sought-after location as well. It is close to amenities, well-regarded schools, and transport links; plus, it is just a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh city centre.
The former school catches the eye from the outset, with a gated approach leading through a beautiful communal garden.
1. 81/2 Kirk Brae
The main entrance opens to a common hallway, with the apartment's front door flowing into a hall. | Gilson Gray
2. Living room
The living/dining room is nestled behind an array of internal glazing to allow a flow of natural light into the hall and throughout the home. It has spacious dimensions for lounge and dining furniture, and it is attractively styled in modern neutral tones. Soft carpet adds to the comfortable environment, as a working open period fireplace forms a cosy focal point for the arrangement of sofas. A built-in display cabinet adds the finishing touch, providing space for photographs, books, and other cherished items. | Gilson Gray
3. Bathroom
The bathroom is a contemporary oasis, featuring a suave combination of slimline tile work and neutral styling. It has a high-spec four-piece suite as well, incorporating twin storage-set washbasins below illuminated LED mirrors, a hidden-cistern toilet, and a bath with handheld and overhead showers. Furthermore, dry underfloor heating ensures the bathroom is nice and warm all year round. | Gilson Gray
4. Garden
Outside, residents have shared use of the luscious garden, which enjoys a sweeping lawn framed by colourful plants and established trees. It is a scenic space for relaxing and socialising in the sun. It is also enclosed and accompanied by a dedicated planting area, which brings further colour. Furthermore, the development provides private residents’ parking as well. | Gilson Gray