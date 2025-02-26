Take a look inside the stunning £2.1 million mansion in Linlithgow complete with sauna and walk-in wardrobe

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

This exceptional five-bedroom family home in West Lothian, complete with chandeliers, is currently available for offers over £2.1 million.

Richmond House is an exceptional family home located within the exclusive and private Lade Court development in Linlithgow, near the picturesque Linlithgow Loch and Linlithgow Palace.

Combining timeless elegance with modern comforts, this meticulously designed property offers spacious interiors, landscaped gardens, and is set in one of Linlithgow’s most sought-after addresses.

This stunning property impresses with its classical facade, elegant columned entrance, and chandeliers in grand rooms, all complemented by ornate cornicing throughout. The home has been interior designed and maintained to the highest standards, making it ideal for family living in a prime location.

Highlights include the grand vestibule and reception hall with an ornate staircase - setting an elegant tone, the exquisitely designed walk-in wardrobe room, and the family bathroom with a private sauna for ultimate relaxation.

The landscaped wrap-around gardens are perfect for outdoor enjoyment, while a detached triple garage provides ample parking and storage.

1. Richmond House, Lade Court, Linlithgow

This stunning property enjoys landscaped wrap-around gardens, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. There is also a detached triple garage providing ample parking and storage. | Yopa

The West Lothian property's grand vestibule and reception hall with an ornate staircase, setting an elegant tone.

2. Warm welcome

The West Lothian property's grand vestibule and reception hall with an ornate staircase, setting an elegant tone. | Yopa

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The property has gas central heating and double glazing for energy efficiency.

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The property has gas central heating and double glazing for energy efficiency. | Yopa

One of the highlights of this property is this exquisitely designed walk-in wardrobe room.

4. Walk-in wardrobe room

One of the highlights of this property is this exquisitely designed walk-in wardrobe room. | Yopa

