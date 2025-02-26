Richmond House is an exceptional family home located within the exclusive and private Lade Court development in Linlithgow, near the picturesque Linlithgow Loch and Linlithgow Palace.

Combining timeless elegance with modern comforts, this meticulously designed property offers spacious interiors, landscaped gardens, and is set in one of Linlithgow’s most sought-after addresses.

This stunning property impresses with its classical facade, elegant columned entrance, and chandeliers in grand rooms, all complemented by ornate cornicing throughout. The home has been interior designed and maintained to the highest standards, making it ideal for family living in a prime location.

Highlights include the grand vestibule and reception hall with an ornate staircase - setting an elegant tone, the exquisitely designed walk-in wardrobe room, and the family bathroom with a private sauna for ultimate relaxation.

The landscaped wrap-around gardens are perfect for outdoor enjoyment, while a detached triple garage provides ample parking and storage.

