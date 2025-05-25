Exceptional five-bedroom detached Edinburgh family home set within the highly desirable area of Balerno

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 18:00 BST

This exceptional five bedroom detached family home, set within the highly desirable area of Balerno, is currently available for offers over £795,000.

Welcome to 11 Ravelrig Gait, an incredible family home which offers stylish, spacious living with a modern design and is perfectly suited to contemporary family life.

From the moment you arrive, the home exudes charm, with a double garage featuring electric-operated doors, a landscaped front garden, and a warm, inviting entrance. The private driveway comfortably accommodates three vehicles and includes a convenient EV charging point ideal for modern living.

Oak doors and a handcrafted oak stair handrail add warmth and quality to the ground floor, while smart technology enhances the living experience. A Sonos sound system extends throughout the lounge, kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom, ensuite, and TV lounge, offering immersive audio in every key area of the home.

The rear garden is private, well-maintained, and ideal for outdoor entertaining or relaxing in the sun. Perfectly located for access to excellent local schools, amenities, and transport links into Edinburgh, this is a rare opportunity to own a truly turn-key home in one of Balerno's most prestigious addresses.

For viewings, call Monarch Legal on 0131 644 6060 or book an appointment online.

1. 11 Ravelrig Gait

From the moment you arrive, the home exudes charm, with a double garage featuring electric-operated doors, a landscaped front garden, and a warm, inviting entrance. The private driveway comfortably accommodates three vehicles and includes a convenient EV charging point ideal for modern living.

Inside, a bright and spacious hallway leads to a series of well-proportioned rooms designed for comfort and versatility. To the front of the home, the generous living room features a large window that fills the space with natural light and creates an inviting atmosphere.

2. Living room

Inside, a bright and spacious hallway leads to a series of well-proportioned rooms designed for comfort and versatility. To the front of the home, the generous living room features a large window that fills the space with natural light and creates an inviting atmosphere.

Adjacent to the living room is this separate formal dining room, perfect for family meals or entertaining.

3. Dining room

Adjacent to the living room is this separate formal dining room, perfect for family meals or entertaining.

At the heart of the home is a truly stunning Kitchens International designed and fitted kitchen. Modern, immaculate, and thoughtfully designed, it features sleek cabinetry, a large central island, high-quality integrated appliances, and a gas-fired Aga, all overlooking the beautifully maintained rear garden. The adjacent utility room, also fitted by Kitchens International, includes a washing machine and tumble dryer, both included in the sale. A useful downstairs WC completes the ground floor.

4. Kitchen

At the heart of the home is a truly stunning Kitchens International designed and fitted kitchen. Modern, immaculate, and thoughtfully designed, it features sleek cabinetry, a large central island, high-quality integrated appliances, and a gas-fired Aga, all overlooking the beautifully maintained rear garden. The adjacent utility room, also fitted by Kitchens International, includes a washing machine and tumble dryer, both included in the sale. A useful downstairs WC completes the ground floor.

