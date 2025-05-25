Welcome to 11 Ravelrig Gait, an incredible family home which offers stylish, spacious living with a modern design and is perfectly suited to contemporary family life.
From the moment you arrive, the home exudes charm, with a double garage featuring electric-operated doors, a landscaped front garden, and a warm, inviting entrance. The private driveway comfortably accommodates three vehicles and includes a convenient EV charging point ideal for modern living.
Oak doors and a handcrafted oak stair handrail add warmth and quality to the ground floor, while smart technology enhances the living experience. A Sonos sound system extends throughout the lounge, kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom, ensuite, and TV lounge, offering immersive audio in every key area of the home.
The rear garden is private, well-maintained, and ideal for outdoor entertaining or relaxing in the sun. Perfectly located for access to excellent local schools, amenities, and transport links into Edinburgh, this is a rare opportunity to own a truly turn-key home in one of Balerno's most prestigious addresses.
For viewings, call Monarch Legal on 0131 644 6060 or book an appointment online.
