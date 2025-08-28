Set over four expansive levels, this superbly appointed modern villa at 11 Pavilion Crescent offers luxurious family accommodation within an exclusive residential development.

The ground floor features a formal living room with feature fireplace and Juliette balcony, and an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/sitting area.

At garden level, a versatile family room opens onto the landscaped garden through bi-fold doors and is supported by a dedicated utility room.

The first floor provides a luxurious principal bedroom with dressing area, en-suite bathroom and Juliette balcony. Two further double bedrooms, each with their own high-quality en-suite shower rooms, complete the floor.

The upper floor hosts two generously proportioned bedrooms and a single bedroom currently used as a home office. A contemporary bathroom serves this level as well as an en-suite within one of the double bedrooms. While, an attic provides additional storage space.

The home enjoys double glazing and gas central heating, high-speed Wi-Fi in all rooms, ceiling-mounted multi-room speakers, and a comprehensive CCTV and alarm system for security.

Externally, the fully landscaped garden is fitted with lighting, electricity, water and WiFi, and features a bespoke children's play area with slide, climbing wall and hobbit house.

The property also benefits from a triple integral garage with electric door and EV charging point, a large driveway, and access to shared residents' guest parking.

A pavilion along with private communal land belonging to the development lie to the front of the home, enhancing its already prestigious setting.

