Set over four expansive levels, this superbly appointed modern villa at 11 Pavilion Crescent offers luxurious family accommodation within an exclusive residential development.
The ground floor features a formal living room with feature fireplace and Juliette balcony, and an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/sitting area.
At garden level, a versatile family room opens onto the landscaped garden through bi-fold doors and is supported by a dedicated utility room.
The first floor provides a luxurious principal bedroom with dressing area, en-suite bathroom and Juliette balcony. Two further double bedrooms, each with their own high-quality en-suite shower rooms, complete the floor.
The upper floor hosts two generously proportioned bedrooms and a single bedroom currently used as a home office. A contemporary bathroom serves this level as well as an en-suite within one of the double bedrooms. While, an attic provides additional storage space.
The home enjoys double glazing and gas central heating, high-speed Wi-Fi in all rooms, ceiling-mounted multi-room speakers, and a comprehensive CCTV and alarm system for security.
Externally, the fully landscaped garden is fitted with lighting, electricity, water and WiFi, and features a bespoke children's play area with slide, climbing wall and hobbit house.
The property also benefits from a triple integral garage with electric door and EV charging point, a large driveway, and access to shared residents' guest parking.
A pavilion along with private communal land belonging to the development lie to the front of the home, enhancing its already prestigious setting.
For viewings call 0131 581 5700 or book an appointment online.