Currently available for offers over £535,000, 2 Flora Masson Garden occupies a generous corner plot and enjoys a superb location in the charming Midlothian village of Rosewell.

The property has been subject to a variety of tasteful upgrades by the existing owners, including high spec flooring, decorative panelling, quality fittings and stylish contemporary décor.

Check out our photo gallery below to see what this home has to offer. For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1 . 2 Flora Masson Garden, Rosewell To the front of the house a substantial monobloc driveway leads to a double garage and provides superb off-street parking for numerous cars. The space is bordered by a lawned garden with well stocked planted borders and a bright south facing aspect. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/ dining room The sleek modern dining kitchen has been fitted with an excellent range of base and wall mounted units, with co-ordinated worktops, Amtico flooring and ample space for a table and chairs. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Reception room The bright south facing reception room with twin windows affording a pleasant leafy outlook over the garden and neighbouring woodland. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The fully enclosed rear garden offers a large safe area for children to play and all the family to enjoy. The garden has a light open feel and has excellent potential to cultivate further to suit individual taste. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales