Front of property.

Exceptionally impressive 5-bedroom detached villa offers a wonderfully spacious and versatile living space in a quiet cul-de-sac

Forming part of a desirable leafy cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Corstorphine area, this lovely house enjoys an enviable position on the development and is perfectly suited to the growing family and those working from home.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:00 pm

The accommodation is well presented throughout and on the ground floor comprises hallway with cloakroom/WC, generously proportioned bay fronted living room, versatile dining/family room, conservatory, stylish breakfasting kitchen, utility room, and a study/fifth bedroom.

The upper level features a spacious principal bedroom with fantastic built-in storage and modern en-suite bathroom, second double bedroom with en-suite, further two good sized double bedrooms, and a shower room.

Externally, an attractive lawn to the front is peppered with mature shrubs and small trees, and a driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a double garage. The extensive rear garden has a large area of well-maintained lawn with well stocked shrub, flower and small tree borders, as well as a paved patio.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. East Craigs Rigg, East Craigs

Front garden.

2. East Craigs Rigg, East Craigs

Hall.

3. East Craigs Rigg, East Craigs

Living room.

4. East Craigs Rigg, East Craigs

Living room.

Corstorphine
