This property at 2 Braid Mount Rise has been completely upgraded and extremely well designed by the current owners.
It has an elevated corner plot on this peaceful residential street and offers spacious and versatile accommodation over two floors, with stunning views across Edinburgh to the Firth of Forth, Fife coast and the Bridges, as well as Edinburgh Castle and the Pentland Hills.
The ground floor has been very tastefully decorated, with oak flooring and doors, and features a particularly attractive open plan kitchen/dining/living room, with direct access to the rear garden.
There are beautiful garden grounds to the front, sides and south facing to the rear of the property, with areas of lawn, decking, raised beds, mature planting, hedging and trees, a generous garage and Monoblock driveway for several cars, as well as an electric car charging point.
There is scope for a garage conversion/side extension on this generous plot, subject to the usual permissions.
A closing date has been set for this property of August 6, at 12pm. For viewings, call 0131 253 2885 or book an appointment online.
