Exceptionally well-presented Edinburgh five-bedroom detached house for sale in the Braids

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

This exceptionally well-presented Edinburgh five-bedroom detached house in the Braids is currently available for offers over £835,000.

This property at 2 Braid Mount Rise has been completely upgraded and extremely well designed by the current owners.

It has an elevated corner plot on this peaceful residential street and offers spacious and versatile accommodation over two floors, with stunning views across Edinburgh to the Firth of Forth, Fife coast and the Bridges, as well as Edinburgh Castle and the Pentland Hills.

The ground floor has been very tastefully decorated, with oak flooring and doors, and features a particularly attractive open plan kitchen/dining/living room, with direct access to the rear garden.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

There are beautiful garden grounds to the front, sides and south facing to the rear of the property, with areas of lawn, decking, raised beds, mature planting, hedging and trees, a generous garage and Monoblock driveway for several cars, as well as an electric car charging point.

There is scope for a garage conversion/side extension on this generous plot, subject to the usual permissions.

A closing date has been set for this property of August 6, at 12pm. For viewings, call 0131 253 2885 or book an appointment online.

This exceptionally well presented, four/five-bedroom, detached house in the highly desirable Braids area of Edinburgh, is close to excellent amenities, schools and transport links.

1. 2 Braid Mount Rise

This exceptionally well presented, four/five-bedroom, detached house in the highly desirable Braids area of Edinburgh, is close to excellent amenities, schools and transport links. | ESPC

Photo Sales
The ground floor has been very tastefully decorated, with oak flooring and doors, a particularly attractive open plan kitchen/dining/living room, with direct access to the rear garden.

2. Living room

The ground floor has been very tastefully decorated, with oak flooring and doors, a particularly attractive open plan kitchen/dining/living room, with direct access to the rear garden. | ESPC

Photo Sales
The kitchen features elegant Schuller kitchen units, Dekton worktops, integrated Siemens appliances, Quooker tap and a handy breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features elegant Schuller kitchen units, Dekton worktops, integrated Siemens appliances, Quooker tap and a handy breakfast bar. | ESPC

Photo Sales
There are beautiful garden grounds to the front, sides and south facing to the rear of the property, with areas of lawn, decking, raised beds, mature planting, hedging and trees, a generous garage and Monoblock driveway for several cars.

4. Garden

There are beautiful garden grounds to the front, sides and south facing to the rear of the property, with areas of lawn, decking, raised beds, mature planting, hedging and trees, a generous garage and Monoblock driveway for several cars. | ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice