This extremely impressive and extended semi-detached five-bedroom Edinburgh house is beautifully presented throughout.

Currently available for offers over £775,000, 30 Duddingston Park is an immensely desirable, semi-detached Victorian stone-built house, with impressive front and rear gardens, superbly situated in the sought after area of Duddingston, to the east of the city centre.

The home has lovely views of Arthur's Seat, and the current owners have lovingly upgraded the home throughout, elegantly embracing period features with sophisticated modern style, creating truly engaging spaces both inside and out.

The front door opens onto a handy entrance vestibule, which in turn opens onto a spacious and welcoming hall. The beautiful, spacious west-facing bay windowed sitting room is filled with natural light.

To the rear, the breathtaking heart of the home is the triple aspect stylish kitchen / dining room, flooded with natural light and with fantastic sliding glass doors that connect to the garden, bringing the outside in.

To the front of the property is a generous front garden, surrounded by hedging, mainly laid with lawn flanked by borders and a path leading to the front door.

The beautiful, spacious west facing bay windowed sitting room is filled with light, boasting fine period features such as a decorative cornice, ceiling rose, wood panelling and a fine mantlepiece with log burning stove.

The superb rear garden has been gently terraced and recently levelled with a delightful patio area, again mainly laid to lawn with borders planted with a charming, varied mix of established trees, bushes and shrubs.

To the rear, the breathtaking heart of the home is the triple aspect stylish kitchen / dining room, flooded with natural light and with fantastic sliding glass doors that connect to the garden, bringing the outside in.

