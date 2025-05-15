A generously proportioned and architecturally designed detached villa boasting a dramatic open plan living space and offering spacious and highly flexible accommodation, 18 Craigleith Drive is perfectly suited to the growing family and entertaining.

The property enjoys a superb central location in the capital’s desirable Ravelston area and offers modern living with excellent potential to restyle in line with individual taste.

To the front of the house is a mono-blocked double driveway, bordered by hedgerow and leading to an integral garage, which provides excellent off-street parking/storage. A building warrant has been successfully secured to convert the garage into an additional room and can be provided along with approved drawings.

The rear garden has a wonderfully peaceful feel backing on to Edinburgh’s superb network of cycle paths and surrounded by beautiful mature trees. The gardens have been laid to low maintenance artificial lawn and feed into two side areas one of which has been laid to decking.

A building warrant has been successfully secured to convert the garage into an additional room and can be provided along with approved drawings.

2 . Reception hallway Upon entering there is a light filled double-height reception hallway which offers excellent versatility of use and features floor to ceiling windows and attractive wood flooring. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

The rear garden has a wonderfully peaceful feel backing on to Edinburgh's superb network of cycle paths and surrounded by beautiful mature trees.

4 . Dining/ family room/ kitchen Upstairs is a spectacular open plan reception/dining/family room with views over Edinburgh as far reaching as Arthur’s seat, which would lend itself to a variety of configurations and enjoys a bright dual-facing aspect together with a small balcony to the rear. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales