Exterior of building.

Fabulous seventh floor 2-bedroom waterfront apartment boasting panoramic views across the Forth to the iconic bridges

Located in the vibrant Shore area of the city, this spacious and flexible flat is beautifully presented and finished off with attractive fittings, and offers excellent sized living space within a highly sought after location.

The generous accommodation comprises entrance hall with two good sized storage cupboards, living/dining room with Juliet balcony, stylish fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances and balcony, two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

The apartment also benefits from double glazing, electric heating, video entry phone system, lift, communal landscaped gardens, and an allocated parking space in a secure garage.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

