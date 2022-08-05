Fabulous seventh floor 2-bedroom waterfront apartment boasting panoramic views across the Forth to the iconic bridges

The generous accommodation comprises entrance hall with two good sized storage cupboards, living/dining room with Juliet balcony, stylish fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances and balcony, two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.
The apartment also benefits from double glazing, electric heating, video entry phone system, lift, communal landscaped gardens, and an allocated parking space in a secure garage.
On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.