Fabulous seventh floor 2-bedroom waterfront apartment boasting panoramic views across the Forth to the iconic bridges

The generous accommodation comprises entrance hall with two good sized storage cupboards, living/dining room with Juliet balcony, stylish fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances and balcony, two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

The apartment also benefits from double glazing, electric heating, video entry phone system, lift, communal landscaped gardens, and an allocated parking space in a secure garage.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Western Harbour Breakwater, The Shore Entrance. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

2. Western Harbour Breakwater, The Shore Hall. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

3. Western Harbour Breakwater, The Shore Living room. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

4. Western Harbour Breakwater, The Shore Living room. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales