Fancy a piece of history with Linlithgow town centre apartment?

The living room inside this stylish and charming old property.

Well on the market at offers over £235,000, 45A High Street could be just what you are after.

Built around 1852, this category B listed property features high ceilings, three king-size bedrooms and a private balcony.

It offers potential buyers a real change to add value if refurbished to a high standard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

45A High Street, Linlithgow.

Originally a three-Storey, five-Bay Victorian house which included a ballroom, 45A High Street also includes a feature doorpiece and sash and case windows.

There is free car parking available nearby, a secure entry system, gas central heating and single glazing, while the property is conveniently situated only a three minute walk to the train station.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: "Although in need of refurbishment; this property represents an excellent opportunity to add value and create a wonderful home fit for a buyer who prizes town centre living.

"The generous accommodation, and spacious bedrooms, will only add to the property’s overall appeal.

The kitchen.

“The principal accommodation is situated on the top floor and initially consists of a spacious hallway giving access to all the main rooms.

"In terms of the layout, the apartment consists of three king size bedrooms, a large open plan lounge/diner, kitchen, shower room, and a WC.”

With interest expected to be high, the spokesperson urged potential buyers to avoid delay and book a viewing as soon as possible.

"Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only. Interested parties should submit a formal note of interest through their solicitor at the earliest opportunity.

One of the king-size bedrooms.

“Please contact the selling agent for items, fixtures and fittings included in the sale. The floorplan, description and brochure are intended as a guide only. All prospective buyers are recommended to carry out due diligence before proceeding to make an offer.”