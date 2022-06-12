Fantastic 4-bedroom semi-detached house with high-spec upgrades and modern, stylish interiors

In ready-to-move-in condition, highlights include quality continuous LVT flooring for the ground floor, as well as multiple TV points, contemporary lighting, double glazing, gas central heating, and excellent storage provision.

The ground floor comprises a light and welcoming hall, good-sized lounge, open-plan dining room/kitchen with patio doors to the garden, and a WC, while the first floor features three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the second floor hosting the generous master bedroom with bespoke fitted storage, en-suite shower room, and a flexible walk-in dressing room.

Externally, there are synthetic turf lawns front and rear, with the enclosed rear garden also including storage sheds and a decked patio with pergola, while there is extensive unrestricted street and visitor parking, and a residential car park adjacent to the property.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for offers over £279,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Nealands Road, The Wisp Entrance hall. Photo: Mov8 Photo Sales

2. Nealands Road, The Wisp Hall and staircase. Photo: Mov8 Photo Sales

3. Nealands Road, The Wisp Lounge. Photo: Mov8 Photo Sales

4. Nealands Road, The Wisp Lounge. Photo: Mov8 Photo Sales