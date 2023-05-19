Fife for sale: North Queensferry house has fantastic views of the Forth Rail Bridge and fire pit in the garden
Impressive Fife property offers stunning views of UNESCO world heritage site
This impressive four-bedroom two-storey family home in North Queensferry in the shadows of UNESCO world heritage site the Forth Rail Bridge, complete with a unique fire pit in the garden, is currently available at offers over £575,000. The detached villa with double garage and conservatory at 14 East Bay comes in walk-in condition, with planning permission in place for a single storey extension and dormer extensions to the side. Call 0131 6680439 to view this property.