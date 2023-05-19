This impressive four-bedroom two-storey family home in North Queensferry in the shadows of UNESCO world heritage site the Forth Rail Bridge, complete with a unique fire pit in the garden, is currently available at offers over £575,000. The detached villa with double garage and conservatory at 14 East Bay comes in walk-in condition, with planning permission in place for a single storey extension and dormer extensions to the side. Call 0131 6680439 to view this property.