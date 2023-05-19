News you can trust since 1873
Fife for sale: North Queensferry house has fantastic views of the Forth Rail Bridge and fire pit in the garden

Impressive Fife property offers stunning views of UNESCO world heritage site

By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th May 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:29 BST

This impressive four-bedroom two-storey family home in North Queensferry in the shadows of UNESCO world heritage site the Forth Rail Bridge, complete with a unique fire pit in the garden, is currently available at offers over £575,000. The detached villa with double garage and conservatory at 14 East Bay comes in walk-in condition, with planning permission in place for a single storey extension and dormer extensions to the side. Call 0131 6680439 to view this property.

The incredible view from the garden of this North Queensferry property, with UNESCO World Heritage Site the Forth Rail Bridge overlooking the area.

1. What a view!

The incredible view from the garden of this North Queensferry property, with UNESCO World Heritage Site the Forth Rail Bridge overlooking the area. Photo: ESPC

The dual aspect living room features two box windows and must be viewed to fully appreciate the staggering views towards the Iconic Forth Bridge.

2. Living room

The dual aspect living room features two box windows and must be viewed to fully appreciate the staggering views towards the Iconic Forth Bridge. Photo: ESPC

The rear garden is laid mainly laid to lawn, featuring a sunken fire pit with surround seating, along with a large patio area, making it perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining.

3. Fire pit

The rear garden is laid mainly laid to lawn, featuring a sunken fire pit with surround seating, along with a large patio area, making it perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining. Photo: ESPC

The well-equipped kitchen dining room comes with handy utility room and pantry off, and features a breakfast bar to enjoy that morning coffee.

4. Kitchen

The well-equipped kitchen dining room comes with handy utility room and pantry off, and features a breakfast bar to enjoy that morning coffee. Photo: ESPC

