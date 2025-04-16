First chance to see inside West Lothian show home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A show home at a development of new homes in Calderwood, East Calder, has been opened by housebuilder Robertson Homes, featuring a karaoke room and a kitchen inspired by David Beckham.

Almondell on Calderwood Road, is a development of 66 luxury three, four, five and six-bedroom homes surrounded by Almondell and Calderwood Country Park.

Robertson Homes has now released interior images of the stunning five-bedroom Murray Garden Room show home which has been described as ‘subtle, understated elegance’.

Robertson Homes has a enviable track record of award-winning designs in its show homes and the Murray Garden Room at Almondell takes interior design to another level.

Robertson Homes' Garden Room designs are popular with house buyers

With a brief to create a calm and quietly aspirational mood, the designers used many bold and oversize statement pieces to showcase the exceptional versatility of a property offering nearly 2,500sq.ft of living space.

The showstopping open plan kitchen dining area features a designer Ashley Ann kitchen with cupboards fitted up to the extra-high ceiling, after the interior designers were inspired by this design in David Beckham’s own kitchen.

The former footballer’s passion for cooking was revealed in the Netflix documentary into the Beckham’s life which showed David’s kitchen skills and his obsession for having everything in its place.

As well as the vast house kitchen with giant oak table, the couple’s Cotswold mansion also boasts a cooking tent where he prepped meals for al fresco dining.

The lounge in Robertson Homes' Murray Garden Room show home

The Beckham-inspired kitchen at Almondell also has a giant weathered oak dining table which can easily seat 12 people and two large iron framed mirrors bounce light and reflection around the ideal entertaining space.

The second reception room to the ground floor has been transformed into a home study, to demonstrate how effective home working can be in this property. Such is the space, it would be ideal for professional consultants and large enough to comfortably host meetings.

In the lounge, a replica stone wall surrounds the fireplace and cleverly continues across the ceiling, allowing exterior influences to be continued inside the home.

Continuing a theme of bringing the outside in, the garden room demonstrates how weekend decadence might look, relaxing over coffee and the newspapers whilst enjoying watching the changing seasons.

The David Beckam inspired kitchen in Robertson Homes' Almondell show home

Upstairs, the designers have used American RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) influences with a modern take on a stylish four poster bed in the principal bedroom.

Also to the first floor is the inventive karaoke room. Ceiling to floor wrap around curtains create a soundproofed intimate atmosphere and ceiling mounted LED lights produce a stunning colourful backdrop to a room fitted with a screen, microphones and karaoke machine.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said: “Our show homes are the window to allow people to see how their lives may look in a new Robertson development and we continue to push the boundaries and showcase beautiful and inventive interior design in an aspirational way which our customers can achieve themselves.

“The Murray Garden Room was designed with an established family in mind, perhaps with children away at University and Sixth Form, as we wanted to show how the home can be flexible with the changing demands of life.

The Murray Garden Room show home is now open at Almondell

“The launch was a huge success and the feedback we received from house hunters was entirely positive. Visitors particularly liked the way we have re-purposed fixtures and furniture to show how great design can also be sustainable. A timber trough has been reclaimed to become a large planter for the dining table and old printing blocks from a former printing press now make attractive and interesting storage drawers. It’s the little touches like this which inspire people to think about how they can incorporate interesting and unusual pre-loved items to make statement pieces.”

Prices of new homes at Almondell currently start from £285,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home at the development which is part of a new village community within each reach of Edinburgh.

There are 15 different house designs at Almondell, including many other award-winning designs, such as the three-storey, five-bedroom Everett Grand and the four-bed Jacobson Garden Room, both previous winners of House of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards.

For more information on Robertson Homes, visit: https://www.robertsonhomes.co.uk/homes-for-sale/robertson-homes-at-almondell-calderwood/