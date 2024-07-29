First family homes released for sale at Tranent development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland has released the first family homes for sale at its £31m, 92-new home Thistle Meadows development in Tranent.

Located off Winton Court, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes and will feature 10 of Avant Homes’ house styles.

The first family homes to be released for sale at Thistle Meadows include two three-bedroom detached house styles, the Forres and the Gullane, which are both priced at £310,000.

The five-bedroom detached Pitlochry and Stirling house styles have also been released for sale and are priced at £420,000 and £435,000 respectively.

All of the family homes include integrated appliances, modern kitchen designs and stylish bathrooms.

Thistle Meadows will form part of the Windygoul South Masterplan. This includes the expansion of the Windygoul primary and secondary school campus, as well as improvements and upgrades to the local allotment areas, footpath networks, sports pitches and transport network.

Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes Scotland sales director, said: “We have seen huge interest in Thistle Meadows from prospective buyers, so it is great to be able to launch these excellent family homes for sale.

“Tranent is a fantastic place to live. It is a commutable distance of Edinburgh and close to from some of East Lothian’s country parks and villages, meaning residents are near to both bustling cities and rural countryside.

“All the homes the development have been designed for modern family living, with flexible living and entertaining spaces and being energy efficient to reduce energy bills.

“Anyone interested in becoming part of the vibrant community we are building should contact our sales team today. We can talk through the available homes and how we can help make their homeowning dreams a reality.”