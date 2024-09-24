First Mortgage and housebuilder join forces for first time buyer event in Kirkliston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday the 5th of October, independent housebuilder Dandara is hosting an event at its Foxhall Gait development in Kirkliston, Edinburgh, to help support first time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

The event, which marks the official launch of Golden Share properties available at Dandara’s Foxhall Gait development, aims to be an accessible and friendly environment for prospective buyers to learn about the different options available at the site – such as Foxhall Gait’s upcoming house-type ‘The Lewis’. This two-bedroom home will be available to purchase at 80% of open-market value for buyers who qualify for Edinburgh Council’s eligibility requirements for Golden Share properties.

Additionally, representatives from First Mortgage will be on hand at the event from 12pm to 4pm, offering attendees the opportunity to receive impartial advice about making the move onto the property ladder at Dandara’s Foxhall Gait development. This event also coincides with a similar event for the housebuilder’s brand new The Pines development in Wallyford. The Pines event is also set to take place on Saturday the 5th of October at Dandara’s Eskbank Gardens.

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara Scotland, commented: “With the launch of Foxhall Gait’s ‘The Lewis’ house-type fast approaching, this event is perfect for young people who are seeking expert advice on the options available to them as they embark on their journey onto the property ladder.”

Foxhall Gait is located to the West of Edinburgh and is just a few minutes’ walk from Kirkliston’s town centre, where there is access to much-loved local eateries, supermarkets, and plenty of great schooling options.

To find out more about Foxhall Gait or Dandara, please call 01313 416 035