Three homes in one at this Musselburgh property

By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

This five-bedroom B-listed Musselburgh villa includes two separate, self-contained apartments, making it three homes in one, available for offers over £740,000.

The impressive B-listed mid terraced villa (229m sq) of traditional red sandstone is situated within a peaceful residential street, at 30 Campie Road, is only a short walk from the banks of the River Esk and Musselburgh High Street.

The three-floor property is in true move-in condition and retains a wealth of original features including cornicing, ceiling rose and benefits from gas central heating and solar panels.

The bright and spacious sitting room with bay window, gas fire with an attractive surround, decorative cornicing and ceiling rose and a shelve display press.

The bright and spacious sitting room with bay window, gas fire with an attractive surround, decorative cornicing and ceiling rose and a shelve display press. Photo: Drummond Miller

This handy sunroom is a great place to relax in this large property. The rear facing room comes with French doors to the rear garden.

This handy sunroom is a great place to relax in this large property. The rear facing room comes with French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Drummond Miller

Forming part of the self contained attic flat this is a spacious rear facing living/diningroom or bedroom with Velux window and fitted wardrobes

Forming part of the self contained attic flat this is a spacious rear facing living/diningroom or bedroom with Velux window and fitted wardrobes Photo: Drummond Miller

The side facing part tiled shower room with modern two-piece white suite with built-in storage and separate shower cabinet.

The side facing part tiled shower room with modern two-piece white suite with built-in storage and separate shower cabinet. Photo: Drummond Miller

