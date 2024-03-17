This five-bedroom B-listed Musselburgh villa includes two separate, self-contained apartments, making it three homes in one, available for offers over £740,000.
The impressive B-listed mid terraced villa (229m sq) of traditional red sandstone is situated within a peaceful residential street, at 30 Campie Road, is only a short walk from the banks of the River Esk and Musselburgh High Street.
The three-floor property is in true move-in condition and retains a wealth of original features including cornicing, ceiling rose and benefits from gas central heating and solar panels.
1. Sitting room
The bright and spacious sitting room with bay window, gas fire with an attractive surround, decorative cornicing and ceiling rose and a shelve display press. Photo: Drummond Miller
2. Sun room
This handy sunroom is a great place to relax in this large property. The rear facing room comes with French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Drummond Miller
3. Second floor living room
Forming part of the self contained attic flat this is a spacious rear facing living/diningroom or bedroom with Velux window and fitted wardrobes Photo: Drummond Miller
4. First floor shower room
The side facing part tiled shower room with modern two-piece white suite with built-in storage and separate shower cabinet. Photo: Drummond Miller
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.