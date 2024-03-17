This five-bedroom B-listed Musselburgh villa includes two separate, self-contained apartments, making it three homes in one, available for offers over £740,000.

The impressive B-listed mid terraced villa (229m sq) of traditional red sandstone is situated within a peaceful residential street, at 30 Campie Road, is only a short walk from the banks of the River Esk and Musselburgh High Street.

The three-floor property is in true move-in condition and retains a wealth of original features including cornicing, ceiling rose and benefits from gas central heating and solar panels.

To view this home, call 0131 253 2239 or book an appointment online.

1 . Sitting room The bright and spacious sitting room with bay window, gas fire with an attractive surround, decorative cornicing and ceiling rose and a shelve display press. Photo: Drummond Miller Photo Sales

2 . Sun room This handy sunroom is a great place to relax in this large property. The rear facing room comes with French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Drummond Miller Photo Sales

3 . Second floor living room Forming part of the self contained attic flat this is a spacious rear facing living/diningroom or bedroom with Velux window and fitted wardrobes Photo: Drummond Miller Photo Sales