Five bedroom detached home in Gorebridge on the market

The kitchen inside Luxmount, 12 Private Road, Gorebridge.

Luxmount, 12 Private Road, is currently on the market at offers over £490,000.

This beautifully upgraded property still has many original features and offers fantastic views all the way up to the Moorfoot Hills.

A spokesperson for selling agent McDougall & McQueen said: “This substantial property has been upgraded and improved by its current owners with a host of quality fixtures and fittings throughout and makes an ideal family home of considerable character and size, with spacious and flexible accommodation over two levels.

The bright and spacious living room.

"There are private mature landscaped garden grounds to the front and rear of the property a right of access and driveway providing access to a double detached garage. This property is therefore ideal for those seeking a country town lifestyle just a stone’s throw from the city.

"This individual spacious property is sure to attract a lot of interest and we would therefore recommend viewing at your earliest convenience.”

Taking a step inside the property, the spokesperson added: “The spacious sitting room has a bay window, working fireplace with period surround and additional original features.

"This home also includes a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with dual aspect windows featuring a bay window to the front, log burning stove, with a range of quality units, solid wood work surfaces and appliances. Also on the ground floor is bedroom five and a shower room.

One of the bedrooms.

"Upstairs there is a gorgeous family bathroom with raindrop shower over the bath.

"The upper hall with stunning roof cupola floods the upper hallway with light.

“Bedrooms two, three and four are all situated upstairs and all feature dormer windows. There is also a box room/study.

"The property has private landscaped mature garden grounds with shrubbery and fruit trees which are also ideal for outside entertaining. And a double garage with light, power and an inspection pit.”

Luxmount, 12 Private Road, Gorebridge.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.