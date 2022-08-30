Five bedroom detached Penicuik house is Midlothian property of the week
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a five bedroom detached family home in Penicuik, currently on the market at offers over £320,000.
The house at 2 Cuiken Bank offers spacious and flexible family orientated accommodation. As well as the five bedrooms, the property includes a spacious reception room, a desirable open-plan living room and two bathrooms (plus a WC).
This detached house is tucked in a cul-de-sac, set next to scenic green space and comes accompanied by front and rear gardens, a private driveway, and a detached single garage.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Thorntons said: “An entrance vestibule welcomes you into the property and leads to a hallway with a handy WC. On your left, double doors open into a living room, where neutral decor and a southerly-facing aspect create a light and airy atmosphere, and plenty of space.
“Next door, you will find what is sure to be the sociable hub of this family home: an open-plan kitchen, dining room, and family room.
"The kitchen has timeless cream cabinets, wood worktops, attractive splashback tiling, and an integrated double oven, a gas hob, an extractor hood, a dishwasher, and a washing machine.
"A breakfast bar caters for morning coffee and socialising while cooking, whilst a neighbouring dining area provides space for a six-seater table. The adjoining family room is filled with natural light through dual-aspect windows and a skylight, and offers a versatile space for additional lounge furniture and a home office set-up.
“On the first floor, a landing with storage leads to the bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom has the added luxury of an en-suite shower room. The attractive, modern bathroom comprises a bath with an overhead shower and a glazed screen, a WC-suite set into storage, and a chrome towel radiator.
"Externally, in addition to a leafy front garden, the house is accompanied by a low-maintenance rear garden, paved for easy upkeep. Off-street parking is provided by a private driveway and a detached single garage.”
To view this property, call 0131 253 2236.