This Bonaly home at 22 Bonaly Avenue is currently available to buy for offers over £600,000, situated in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after areas.
Inside, the property comprises a spacious living area with various possible options for furniture configurations and is fitted with a working gas fireplace and real oak wooden flooring. The fully equipped kitchen with integrated AEG appliances has been finished to an excellent standard with a Quartz worktop and double sinks.
Upstairs, the property boasts five bedrooms on the first floor, ranging in size from the master bedroom to bedroom five, with the master benefiting from a small dressing room.
In addition, the property includes private front and back gardens, off-street parking with a garage, a double entry drive. It also boasts planning permission for extending the dining room, putting a bathroom in on the ground floor as well an en-suite in the master bedroom, which could be useful for a buyer who is looking to put their own stamp on the house.
For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.