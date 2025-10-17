Five-bedroom Edinburgh home packed with potential and permission for alterations in Bonaly

This five-bedroom Edinburgh home is packed with potential and permission in place to carry out alterations.

This Bonaly home at 22 Bonaly Avenue is currently available to buy for offers over £600,000, situated in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after areas.

Inside, the property comprises a spacious living area with various possible options for furniture configurations and is fitted with a working gas fireplace and real oak wooden flooring. The fully equipped kitchen with integrated AEG appliances has been finished to an excellent standard with a Quartz worktop and double sinks.

Upstairs, the property boasts five bedrooms on the first floor, ranging in size from the master bedroom to bedroom five, with the master benefiting from a small dressing room.

In addition, the property includes private front and back gardens, off-street parking with a garage, a double entry drive. It also boasts planning permission for extending the dining room, putting a bathroom in on the ground floor as well an en-suite in the master bedroom, which could be useful for a buyer who is looking to put their own stamp on the house.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

The property is fully double-glazed and fitted with gas central heating, making this a warm and cost-effective home, year-round.

