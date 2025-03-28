This property at 23 Durham Road is a handsome stone built house in the highly desirable residential area of Duddingston, on the edge of Portobello. The bright and generously proportioned property offers flexible accommodation and lovely period features throughout including ornate cornicing and working shutters.

The accommodation on the ground floor includes a living room with open fire and bay window, a kitchen/breakfast room and a potential sixth bedroom in the form of the study.

A wonderful sweeping staircase with a cupola over leads to the first floor accommodation which includes four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has gas central heating and the original sash and case windows have been draught-proofed. There is also a working burglar alarm system.

The house has private garden grounds to the front and rear with the rear garden being particularly large and sunny with mature planted beds. There are two patio areas - one directly adjacent to the house and one at the bottom of the garden where there is a wooden summer house. There is also a shed to the side of house.

A paved driveway with wrought-iron gates leads to a single garage with an electric door. There is a work space with storage at the rear of the garage and a door provides access to the rear garden.

There is an open viewing on Sunday, March 30, 2-4pm. To book an appointment for another time call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

