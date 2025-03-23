A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this exceptional, traditional detached house at Sunnybrae House, 18 School Green, set over three levels within approximately an acre of private garden grounds, within the ever-popular Midlothian district of Lasswade.

Offering fantastic flexible family accommodation, the property boasts stunning open views and provides owners with a peaceful location yet within walking distance of the village and all the amenities it has to offer.

A real feature of this property is the stunning garden grounds which surround the property and offer a beautiful, peaceful setting on the banks of the River Esk.

For viewings, call Neilsons 0131 253 2858, or book an appointment online.

1 . Sunnybrae House, 18 School Green

2 . Living room The spacious living room with wood burning stove, excellent storage facilities and pleasant views to the front and rear gardens.

3 . Conservatory The bright conservatory, which provides a lovely open outlook across the rear gardens.

4 . Garden