Five-bedroom West Calder home with summerhouse and triple garage in picture-postcard countryside setting

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 04:58 BST

This five-bedroom home with summerhouse and triple garage, situated in a picture-postcard countryside setting, is available for offers over £850,000.

Robinhill is an exceptional residence that masterfully blends refined living with the peaceful charm of rural West Lothian.

Set on an expansive, beautifully landscaped plot surrounded by open fields and sweeping views, this outstanding home offers complete privacy while remaining just minutes from West Calder and key commuter routes, making it a rare find for those seeking space, tranquillity, and everyday convenience.

From the moment you arrive, Robinhill captivates with its impressive kerb appeal, meandering path, and mature gardens that frame the home with natural elegance.

Step inside and you are greeted by an interior that radiates warmth, sophistication, and a sense of calm. Designed with both everyday living and entertaining in mind, the home flows effortlessly from room to room, with each space thoughtfully laid out and immaculately maintained.

The heart of the home lies in the open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living area-a stunning, light-filled space with contemporary finishes, a central island, and views over the gardens, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying peaceful mornings.

Outside, the grounds are every bit as impressive as the interior. Manicured lawns, flowering borders, and a charming curved patio area create a garden that is both functional and enchanting. Children will love the dedicated play area, while adults can savour the outdoor space from the sun terrace or firepit area.

A substantial triple garage offers storage, parking, or workshop potential, and a detached summerhouse opens up exciting possibilities for use as a home office, snug, artist's studio, or guest annex.

For viewings call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

The heart of the home lies in the open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living area. A stunning, light-filled space with contemporary finishes.

1. Living area

The heart of the home lies in the open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living area. A stunning, light-filled space with contemporary finishes. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

The open plan heart of this home also includes this incredible kitchen and dining area. It includes a central island and views over the gardens, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying peaceful mornings.

2. Kitchen and dining area

The open plan heart of this home also includes this incredible kitchen and dining area. It includes a central island and views over the gardens, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying peaceful mornings. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Manicured lawns, flowering borders, and a charming curved patio area create a garden that is both functional and enchanting. Children will love the dedicated play area, while adults can savour the outdoor space from the sun terrace or firepit area.

3. Garden

Manicured lawns, flowering borders, and a charming curved patio area create a garden that is both functional and enchanting. Children will love the dedicated play area, while adults can savour the outdoor space from the sun terrace or firepit area. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

This detached outbuilding opens up exciting possibilities for use as a home office, snug, artist's studio, or guest annex.

4. Summer house

This detached outbuilding opens up exciting possibilities for use as a home office, snug, artist's studio, or guest annex. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

