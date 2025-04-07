Currently available for offers over £945,000, 69 Dean Path is a unique period property, rarely available, and exceptionally spacious, set on an enclosed corner plot with gardens.

This home comprises a reception hall, living room, dining/family room, kitchen with utility room, five double bedrooms, a shower room, a bathroom and a first-floor WC.

Highlights include spacious room sizes and a wealth of period details, including cornice-work, solid original wood flooring, mosaic tiled flooring, period working fireplaces, and bay windows.

In addition, there is a modern fitted kitchen, exceptionally generous bathrooms with tasteful period style, and exposed brick and stonework features.

Externally, the secluded corner plot benefits from paved patios, a lawn, an eclectic mix of established shrubbery, and high stone-built walls for privacy.

This property is located in the desirable Belford area, just north of Edinburgh's city centre, a short walk from Princes Street. For viewings, book an appointment here.

